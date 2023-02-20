Open in App
Fayetteville, OH
News Democrat

Rockets are SHAC Division II champs

By Wade Linville,

12 days ago
Fayetteville’s AJ Attinger goes up for a score during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets are this year’s Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II champions, finishing with a conference record of 10-3 to lead the way in the conference’s small school standings.

Finishing runner-up in SHAC Division II standings was the Whiteoak Wildcats with a record of 7-6.

Austin Snider, 6’7” senior center, is the Rockets’ leader in scoring and rebounding this season.

Snider averages 13.2 points per contest and 8.7 rebounds per game this season, playing a huge role in the Rockets’ success on the court.

His 8.7 rebounds per game ranks first in the SHAC this season.

He also leads the SHAC in blocks with 2.8 per game.

Fayetteville’s senior guard AJ Attinger averages 12.9 points per game as the Rockets’ second leading scorer this season, while junior guard Caleb Tipis averages 10 points per game.

The Rockets held an overall record of 17-5 as of Feb. 13 following a 62-56 non-league loss at Williamsburg.

The Rockets earned the No. 3 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Princeton High School and were scheduled to face No. 9 seed Oyler on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

A win would move the Rockets to round two of the sectional to face No. 7 seed Miami Valley Christian.

