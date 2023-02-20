Walker Law now open in Georgetown

A ribbon cutting, grand opening was held for Walker Law, LLC in Georgetown on Friday, Feb. 10. Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony for Walker Law, LLC in Georgetown on Feb. 10.

Walker Law is located at 108 S. Main Street around the Courthouse Square in Georgetown.

“I didn’t expect this many people to be here,” Jon Walker, owner of Walker Law, said of the large crowd that turned out for the grand opening.

“I’ve been practicing law for about 4 1/2 years now. I started at the prosecutor’s office here locally in Brown County. I worked for Bruce Wallace in Mt. Orab for a little while, and then went to downtown Cincinnati and worked at the public defender’s office down there for a bit, and then opened up here,” Walker said.

Walker grew up in Brown County, living in Hamersville until around fourth grade and then moving to Georgetown. He graduated from Western Brown High School in 2011.

Walker Law, LLC is a general law practice with primary focus and criminal and traffic, defense, real estate, estate planning and administration and family law, but offer legal services and various other areas of law, as well. Jonathan Walker has been practicing law since November of 2018. In his time as an attorney, his worked at Brown County Prosecutor’s Office, Wallace Law Firm LLC, and the Hamilton County Public Defender’s office Walker hopes to make a more modern approach to the practice of law placing the client at the center of the representation and resolving their legal matters in an efficient and stress free manner by utilizing technological advances that far too often go ignored in the legal profession.

Walker Law, LLC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment-only on the weekend For more information on the company and the event can be found at www.walkerlawllcohio.com. You can reach Walker Law by phone at (937) 203-8262