Lady Broncos finish 18-5

Western Brown senior Sadie Foster has been named to the SBAAC American Division First Team. Photo by Wade Linville

A successful season on the hardwood has reached an end for the Western Brown Lady Broncos.

The Lady Broncos suffered a heart breaking 45-44 loss to Harrison in round one of the Southwest District Division I Sectional Tournament at Lakota East High School on Feb. 9 to finish their 2022-23 basketball campaign with an overall record of 18-5.

The Lady Broncos finished their regular season as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division co-champions with a 9-1 league record, sharing in the league title with the Goshen Lady Warriors.

The Lady Broncos and Harrison were tied at 30 at the end of three quarters in the Feb. 9 sectional tournament game, but it was Harrison outscoring Western 15-14 in the fourth quarter to pull off the narrow victory.

Western Brown’s Tim Chadwell and Goshen’s Mark Short share in this year’s SBAAC American Division girls basketball coach of the year honors.

Goshen’s Peyton Shafer has been named the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year.

Western Brown seniors Sadie Foster and Amiyah Tull, as well as Western Brown junior Olivia Fischer were named to the SBAAC American Division First Team.

Western Brown senior Cayla Enzweiler was named to the SBAAC American Division Second Team.

Foster led the Lady Broncos in scoring this season with an average of 17 points per game, ranking fourth among SBAAC scorers.