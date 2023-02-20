Lady G-Men finish season 11-12

The Georgetown Lady G-Men finished their 2022-23 season with an overall record of 11-12.

The Georgetown Lady G-Men finished their 2022-23 season with an overall record of 11-12, falling to Reading 39-30 in round one of the Southwest District Division III Sectional Tournament at Wilmington High School on Feb. 11.

The Lady G-Men finished their regular season fourth in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division with a league record of 6-6.

They were led in scoring this season by senior forward Alexis Neal, who averaged 12.2 points per contest.

Neal has been named to the SBAAC National Division First Team of girls basketball all-stars, and Georgetown freshman Gabrielle Ernst has been named to the SBAAC National Division Second Team.