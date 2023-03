Ripley’s Drew Applegate is the SHAC boys bowling champion.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School senior, Drew Applegate, finished the 2022-23 bowling season as the Southern Hills Athletic Conference champion.

Applegate finished the SHAC boys bowling tournament with an individual score of 1,213.

Eastern’s Drew Dotson finished runner-up with an individual score of 1,176.

The Ripley Blue Jays finished fifth of the six SHAC boys bowling teams in this year’s SHAC championships.