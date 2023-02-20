Amos Dehart, 95

Amos Dehart, age 95, of Ripley Ohio, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. He was born on November 7, 1929, in Nada, Kentucky the son of the late Alec and Lakey Dehart. He was a retired cabinet maker and wood worker and a member of the Church of Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Lucille Dehart, two brothers Hobart and Willis Dehart and three sisters, Mandy Napier, Mila Powell and Ina Snowden. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

