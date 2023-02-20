Open in App
Ripley, OH
See more from this location?
Ripley Bee

Amos Dehart, 95

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQ4Fr_0ktOgoIQ00

Amos Dehart, age 95, of Ripley Ohio, died on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. He was born on November 7, 1929, in Nada, Kentucky the son of the late Alec and Lakey Dehart. He was a retired cabinet maker and wood worker and a member of the Church of Nazarene in Ripley, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Lucille Dehart, two brothers Hobart and Willis Dehart and three sisters, Mandy Napier, Mila Powell and Ina Snowden. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Clark Castle will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Ralph Lynn Ernst, 84
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dennis Daniel “Buck” Forsythe Sr., age 59
Russellville, OH3 days ago
Karen S. Porter, 78
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
Steve Ray Richards, 53
Hamersville, OH5 days ago
Gail Ann Spiller, 87
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
U.S. Grant Days set for April 20 and 22
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
Answering the call, wherever it leads
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
RULH Board of Education to hold special meeting on repurposing of middle school
Aberdeen, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy