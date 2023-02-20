Open in App
Mount Orab, OH
See more from this location?
Ripley Bee

Sullivan charged in infant death

By Wade Linville,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wBsG_0ktOcqfo00
Kayla Sullivan

Kayla Sullivan, 27, of Mt. Orab, was arrested on charges in the death of an 11-week-old infant.

Sullivan was taken into custody by Brown County Sheriff deputies around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, in relation to the death of the 11-week-old that occurred on Sept. 24, 2022.

It was on Sept. 24 of last year when the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from 4515 State Route 286 in Mt. Orab advising of an 11-week-old infant that was not breathing, according to information provided by the Brown County Sheriff Department.

The infant was transported to Mt. Orab Mercy Hospital where the child was pronounced deceased.

The death sparked an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office, ultimately leading to Sullivan being charged with involuntary manslaughter, as well as endangering children, a third degree felony.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cincinnati woman accused of assaulting toddler at day care pleads guilty
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Hamilton County Coroner searching for loved ones of man found dead
Cincinnati, OH22 hours ago
3 cars, 5 guns, 50 shell casings: Police, community search for answers after shootout
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Caught on cam: Middletown father defends nursing wife from home invader
Middletown, OH1 day ago
Woman pleads guilty to throwing fetus in trash can, enters intervention program
Monroe, OH2 days ago
28-year-old man overturns vehicle, dies following I-74 crash near Montana Avenue
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
2 identified as suspects in shooting of baby and teen and Paddock Hills
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Ohio father and son beat up teenage boy over harmless driving mishap, sheriff says
Hillsboro, OH3 days ago
UPDATE: Man struck by semi; connected to previous crash on I-75 moments eariler
Middletown, OH1 day ago
16-year-old 'aspiring hitman' pleads not guilty to 4 murders, other charges in court
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Woman hospitalized after she was shot by Goshen police
Goshen, OH4 days ago
2 hospitalized after Xenia rollover crash
Xenia, OH4 days ago
1 dead after Covington shooting; homicide investigation underway
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Cincinnati Police seek to identify bar shooting suspects
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Police arrest man suspected of assaulting Metro driver
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Coroner: Woman shot in Covington dies at hospital
Covington, KY5 days ago
Carroll County man charged with attempted murder, rape, kidnapping in brutal attack
Sanders, KY5 days ago
New Richmond Police Department says woman previously reported missing found safe
New Richmond, OH5 days ago
All Clear After Incident at Lawrenceburg High School
Lawrenceburg, IN2 days ago
Cincinnati found as ‘significant source’ for drugs on interstates
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Coroner identifies man killed by police in Middletown
Middletown, OH6 days ago
CPD: Metro bus driver assaulted by passenger, police looking for suspect
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Man dead after being hit by car on I-75 in Franklin Twp.
Middletown, OH2 days ago
1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash on I-75
Franklin, OH6 days ago
Dennis Daniel “Buck” Forsythe Sr., age 59
Russellville, OH3 days ago
NWS: Radar showed tornado near Carlisle, Ohio during Monday storms
Carlisle, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy