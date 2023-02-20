Open in App
Georgetown, OH
See more from this location?
Brown County Press

Roberts joins U.S. Grant Homestead Association Board of Trustees

By Submitted news,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZ3Q7_0ktOZ9hl00
Greg Roberts has joined the Board of Trustees of the US Grant Homestead Association.

Greg Roberts, former Administrator of the Village of New Richmond, has joined the Board of Trustees of the US Grant Homestead Association of Georgetown.

He is currently vice president of Historic New Richmond and is responsible for scheduling tour guides for the U.S. Grant Birthplace at Pt. Pleasant, OH.

Roberts is also a director of the Ohio Freedom Corridor representing Ohio. He is a lifelong student of history, especially of Ulysses S. Grant, newly ranked General of the Armies of the United States.

The US Grant Homestead Association was formed in 1972 and manages the Grant Boyhood Home, Memorial Grant Schoolhouse and other U.S. Grant sites in Georgetown.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Gail Ann Spiller, 87
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
Steve Ray Richards, 53
Hamersville, OH5 days ago
Ralph Lynn Ernst, 84
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
U.S. Grant Days set for April 20 and 22
Georgetown, OH5 days ago
Answering the call, wherever it leads
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Dennis Daniel “Buck” Forsythe Sr., age 59
Russellville, OH3 days ago
RULH Board of Education to hold special meeting on repurposing of middle school
Aberdeen, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy