Roberts joins U.S. Grant Homestead Association Board of Trustees

Greg Roberts, former Administrator of the Village of New Richmond, has joined the Board of Trustees of the US Grant Homestead Association of Georgetown.

He is currently vice president of Historic New Richmond and is responsible for scheduling tour guides for the U.S. Grant Birthplace at Pt. Pleasant, OH.

Roberts is also a director of the Ohio Freedom Corridor representing Ohio. He is a lifelong student of history, especially of Ulysses S. Grant, newly ranked General of the Armies of the United States.

The US Grant Homestead Association was formed in 1972 and manages the Grant Boyhood Home, Memorial Grant Schoolhouse and other U.S. Grant sites in Georgetown.