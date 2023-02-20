Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise share same theme tune composer

The Beyond Paradise makers hired the composer who created the sparkling theme tune for Death in Paradise , it's been revealed.

Magnus Fiennes, the brother of actors Ralph and Joseph Fiennes, is behind the opening theme tune of Death in Paradise . He produced the arrangement of "You’re Wondering Now", which plays at the start of each episode, and was originally performed by Andy & Joey in the 1960s. There have also been interpretations by Amy Winehouse and The Specials.

Now, Magnus has worked on the music for Beyond Paradise , which is the spin-off starring Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Beyond Paradise executive producer Tim Key has spoken about how important it is to get the music right for the new show and how it links it to the Death in Paradise world.

"The music is a huge part of the success of the show, which immediately takes you to a specific place. I have become obsessed with bringing a music identity to Beyond Paradise . We are lucky to be working with Magnus Fiennes after working with him on Death in Paradise . We have worked hard to bring a modern, folk influence to the show, making a unique sound which I am really excited about. And getting Bellowhead on board was amazing.”

Humphrey had the bassoon treatment in Death in Paradise (Image credit: BBC)

Magnus previously explained to Radio Times how each detective on Death in Paradise has their own musical style, with Humphrey’s instrument being a bassoon. So, it’s likely we will hear the bassoon in connection to Humphrey in Beyond Paradise .

Magnus explained: "So DI Richard Poole [Ben Miller], for example, had that rather mournful sound of a jazz clarinet, and Kris Marshall [DI Humphrey Goodman] was a bassoon, and Ardal O'Hanlon [DI Jack Mooney] was a mandolin, and DI Neville Parker – Ralf Little – is sort of gypsy jazz.

"I was very happy to discover that gypsy jazz and reggae partner amazingly well together. They're a perfect fusion, so you can do that Django Reinhardt sort of thing, and you can have the comedy and delight of a kind of gypsy jazz with the reggae."

Beyond Paradise begins on BBC One on Friday, February 24 at 8 pm.