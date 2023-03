lehighvalleynews.com

Can a downtown Allentown music club be successful? Here's what it needs, experts say By LehighValleyNews.com, 13 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Perhaps Stan Levinstone's biggest compliment regarding plans for a new concert venue in downtown Allentown is this: "I'd love to be involved." ...