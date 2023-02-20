Open in App
New York City, NY
News 12

Cloudy, heavy rain possible Tuesday in New York City

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says another cold front will pass our area on Tuesday giving us unsettled weather. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Scattered showers arrive by the late afternoon through the early evening. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. A little over a quarter of an inch of rainfall is possible. Wet roads and puddles are expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyTPF_0ktNOeKB00

Overnight: Cold, mostly cloudy with a few spot showers. Lows 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRgKY_0ktNOeKB00

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cool breeze, on/off showers. Highs near 51. Lows near 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443NRq_0ktNOeKB00

Wednesday: Clouds build and cool, PM showers, could be heavy overnight. Highs near 47. Lows near 38.

Thursday: AM showers. Mostly cloudy, milder, breezy. Highs near 58. Lows near 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and colder. Falling temps. Highs near 45. Lows near 25.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and even colder. Chance of PM rain and snow. Highs near 36. Lows near 33.

Sunday: Chance of AM rain or snow. Sun and clouds and chilly. Highs near 49. Lows near 37.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283IEy_0ktNOeKB00
