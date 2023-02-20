Open in App
Nutley, NJ
Rivera, Koster, Bobadilla Lead Nutley Girls Wrestling At Regions; Girls Basketball Readies For State Tournament

By John Lee,

13 days ago

Carina Rivera finished fourth at 165 pounds to highlight action for the Lady Raiders at the NJSIAA North Jersey Region 1 Girls Wrestling championships on Sunday evening at Vernon High.

Rivera, the sixth seed, pinned Edanys Allyha Gomez of Hawthorne in 2:52 in the first round before bowing to Solaris Paul of Paterson Kennedy, 14-5 in the quarterfinal round. Rivera then pinned Katherine Wood of Vernon in 3:03 in the first round of wrestlebacks and then packed Esthella Castillo of Dover in 3:50 to reach the third-place match.

There, Rivera suffered a pin in 1:57 to Sonia Balwas of Paramus to finish fourth. Unfortunately, only the top three place-winners at each weight class advance to the state tournament that begins Sunday, Feb. 26 at Phillipsburg High.

Other Nutley competitors included Mariah Koster (5th/6th at 114 pounds), Isabella Bobadilla (5th/6th at 132), Izzabella Timonera (100), Amahara Flores (126) and Kaitlyn Aguila (185).

Girls Basketball

The Lady Raiders, which finished its regular season with an 8-14 mark, were scheduled to open play in the state tournament on Monday as it traveled to play at fifth-seeded Colonia in a NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 first round game at 2 p.m.

Nutley, the 12th-seed, would advance to play either fourth-seeded Fort Lee or 13th-seeded North Hunterdon on Feb. 22 if it wins.

The Lady Raiders were led this season by sophomores Isabel Riccardi (7.5 ppg.) and Grace Christie (7.0 ppg.) and juniors Anna Green (8.0 ppg.), Riley Sebastiano (5.1 ppg.) and Cynthia DePersio (4.0 ppg.).

Boys Basketball

Nutley finished its season with a 58-51 setback to Bloomfield on Feb. 9 at home.

The Raiders, which received a career-high 19 points from senior Anthony Pinal, held a 29-22 halftime lead before Bloomfield answered with a 36-22 showing after the break.

Junior Erik Thompson added 14 points and Donte Dubose-Carter added 11 points for Nutley (7-17).

The Raiders' final win of the 2022-23 campaign came on Feb. 7 when they posted a 60-36 decision over Newark Academy.

Thompson had a game-high 19 points and Pinal added 18 points in the victory.

Dubose-Carter, a senior guard, finished with 319 points this winter, including 58 3-pointers, good for a team-leading 13.3 scoring average. He was followed by Thompson (12.0 ppg.), Pinal (10.2 ppg.) and sophomore Jordan Small (6.6 ppg.).

Ice Hockey

While the Nutley/Bloomfield/Columbia co-op team finished 4-14-4 this season there was plenty to celebrate as the youth movement has taken hold for head coach Dave Macri.

Sophomore Alex Benkert totaled 58 points (33 goals, 25 assists) and proved to be one of the top offensive threats in the state this winter and freshmen Christian Sherman (15 goals, 22 assists) and Angelo Albanese (13 goals, 21 assists) also had incredible debut seasons for the Raiders, which amassed 73 goals.

Benkert, who scored multiple goals nine times this season, including a seven-goal, three-assist effort in a 12-3 victory over Kearny on Dec. 12, already has 52 goals and 46 assists in just two seasons.

Goalie Victoria Rutnik, bound for Long Island University, had a fantastic senior year, recording 489 saves, including the 1,000th of her career, and ended up halting 1,124 shots for the Raiders.

