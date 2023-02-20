Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
KXAN

Map: Where Biden’s student loan forgiveness could have the most impact

By Addy Bink,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfErI_0ktMbeMV00

(NEXSTAR) – In roughly a week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on two cases challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which accepted about 26 million applications before legal challenges brought the process to a halt .

While the application was open for less than a month, millions of Americans nationwide submitted their requests for relief, data released by the White House earlier this month showed. Of those, 16.5 million were fully approved and passed along to loan servicers for discharge.

Unsurprisingly, two of the most populous states – California and Texas – had the most applicants approved for student debt relief while less-populated states like Wyoming and Alaska had the fewest.

Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda

This interactive map offers a state-by-state breakdown of student loan forgiveness applicants approved for relief.

New data from the Department of Education obtained by multiple outlets last week via a Freedom of Information Act request gives an even greater breakdown of where student loan forgiveness could have an impact, if it isn’t struck down or altered by the Supreme Court.

The new data, displayed in the map below, shows how many borrowers per congressional district were fully approved for debt relief. According to the Education Department, the loan servicers of these borrowers were also notified of the approved request for debt discharge.

In most congressional districts, between 60 and 65 percent of eligible borrowers applied or were automatically deemed eligible for student loan forgiveness, according to the Education Department's data.

In late November, the Department of Education began notifying millions of borrowers that their application for loan relief had been approved . By then, the program was already being challenged in court, and the department wasn't able to discharge loans.

Will your city favor buyers or sellers? Real estate report makes predictions for 2023

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases over the program on Feb. 28: one from a pair of individual borrowers who didn't qualify for the maximum relief of $20,000 and the other from six Republican-led states. The Biden administration has argued that neither group of challengers have the legal capacity to sue over the program.

Across those six Republican-led states - Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina - the Biden administration estimates there are nearly 2.9 million student loan borrowers that could qualify for relief, 1.1 million of which were approved for forgiveness.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Selma, AL10 hours ago
Texas employer gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business
Bullard, TX1 day ago
Biden Administration does not want Lubbock court to have Texas lawsuit
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Killeen arrests several individuals in warrant roundup
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Officials arrest teen in connection to Hays County fatal fentanyl overdose involving a minor
San Marcos, TX1 day ago
Texas State system chancellor requires removal of diversity statement in hiring process
San Marcos, TX18 hours ago
Second arrest made in San Antonio dog attack that left 81-year-old man dead
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
‘4,000-foot drop’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on flight with severe turbulence
Austin, TX2 days ago
PHOTOS: APD searching for suspects, vehicles involved in citywide ‘street takeover’
Austin, TX3 days ago
7 hurt after turbulence hits Austin to Germany flight; plane lands in D.C.
Austin, TX3 days ago
Urruti stuns CF Montreal with late goal, lifts Austin FC to 1-0 home win
Austin, TX11 hours ago
NBA Opens Investigation After Ja Morant’s Concerning Instagram Live
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
RB Bijan Robinson Explains Why He’s Worthy of Early Draft Pick
Austin, TX16 hours ago
VIDEO: Watch a Lowe’s delivery truck slam into a parked vehicle and then speed off
Georgetown, TX3 days ago
Miami takes No. 1 seed in ACC, edges Pitt 78-76 for title
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
‘It’s a happy day’: Officials announce $93 million in funding for Austin’s chronically unhoused
Austin, TX1 day ago
Congresswoman wants federal investigation of TEA into possible takeover of Houston ISD
Houston, TX22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy