pasadenanow.com

Councilmember Masuda Praises Biden For Condemning Order That Sent Japanese Americans to Internment Camps By ANDRÉ COLEMAN, MANAGING EDITOR, 12 days ago

By ANDRÉ COLEMAN, MANAGING EDITOR, 12 days ago

Pasadena Councilmember Gene Masuda praised President Joe Biden after Biden called the use of internment camps for Japanese Americans in the U.S. during World War ...