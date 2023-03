Clayton News Daily

How Kathryn Newton discovered her true powers as an actor in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' By Sonaiya Kelley, Los Angeles Times, 13 days ago

By Sonaiya Kelley, Los Angeles Times, 13 days ago

With "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the 15-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe ushers in its fifth phase and 31st film. The third installment in the "Ant-Man" ...