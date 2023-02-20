Open in App
Hallsville, MO
KOMU

Hallsville cheer wins MCCA Class 2 State Championship

By Christian Riley Dutcher, KOMU 8 Digital Producer,

13 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Hallsville Cheer was awarded first place Sunday at the Class 2 Missouri State Cheerleading Championships. The championship was won after Hallsville earned first...
