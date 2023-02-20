“If I die today, I want to come back and be me all over again” - Allen Iverson loves the fame despite going out of the house being “a struggle” every day

Iverson has embraced the celebrity life and enjoys being recognized when he goes out despite the struggles.

Being an NBA star is not always glamorous and can come with a price. The fame that goes along with becoming a household name and have a recognizable face can prevent some players from having normal lives. But Allen Iverson recently admitted that he wouldn't have it any other way despite the struggles that naturally ensue.

"Every day is a struggle for me leaving out of the house," Iverson said . "But I love going to Publix. I love going to Walmart. I love it. It's just a great feeling. And I'm not going to let anybody take it away from me. I love being Allen Iverson. If I die today, I want to come back and be me all over again."

Embracing the celebrity life

The Philadelphia 76ers hero also said he has learned to embrace the times people recognize him whenever he is out and about.

"'Cause I love the way people embrace me," Iverson continued . "I love the way people treat me, and I love the way people let me be me. A lot of times, I'm in a restaurant, and somebody will say, 'Well, what are you doing it here?' And I'll be like, 'Sh*t. I'm in here just like you, to eat.'"

Fortunately for the 11-time All-Star, though, fans don't seem to intrude on his personal space and have let him do his own thing. The same probably can't be said about other stars like LeBron James , who recently expressed his desire to " do normal things ."

Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said he wasn't complaining and is likely appreciative of the support he gets from fans. After all, he wouldn't be the icon he is now if it weren't for the people that have had his back since he arrived in the public eye.

As for "The Answer," he loves that folks love him, knowing that they helped him become himself.

An illustrious NBA career

Looking back at Iverson's NBA career, it's hard not to have a great liking for the undersized star who played with a big heart and unparalleled passion in 14 seasons.

Despite playing against taller opponents on a regular basis, he was able to outperform his rivals on the way to winning the MVP in 2001 and bringing the Sixers to the Finals in the same year.