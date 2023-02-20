Open in App
Nutley, NJ
Petracco: No Serious Injuries Reported Following Sunday Rollover Crash in Nutley

By John Lee,

13 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - Nutley Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco told TAPinto Nutley that there were "no serious injuries" reported following a rollover crash on Franklin Ave. Sunday night.

Petracco was on the scene of the crash Sunday night.

First responders, including the Nutley Police Department and Nutley Fire Department, were on the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

As the investigation is ongoing, many details are not yet available. Nutley being Nutley, there is a great deal of social media speculation regarding vehicle rollovers.

Here's what we know about the casuses of rollover accidents.

Rollover accidents take place when the force of a collision causes a vehicle's center of gravity to shift. This is why most of the vehicles that have flipped in Nutley have been SUVs and Trucks, their higher center of gravity makes them subject to greater centripetal forces when struck from the side. When the forces of physics align just right, a 30 mph crash can cause a rollover accident. In some cases across the Garden State, solo vehicle rollovers occurred when the vehicle struck a curb at speeds as low as 30 mph.

TAPinto Nutley will follow up to report the results. Monday being a holiday, details may not be available until later in the week.

Sunday's rollover is the latest in a series of rollovers reported by TAPinto Nutley.

