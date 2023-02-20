These Are the Lowest Paying College Majors

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

Going to college can be beneficial for a wide variety of reasons: it can give students the opportunity to make lifelong friends and learn about ourselves in the process. Going to college, of course, also provides students with an education, which then often helps them launch their career. In many instances, a college major can also play a role in determining post-college salary as graduates of some majors may earn considerably less than graduates of other majors.

To determine the lowest paying college majors, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on earnings from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample files. Undergraduate college majors were ranked based on the average reported incomes of degree holders in 2021.

When we choose a college major, there are many factors that come into play. Some choose their major based on personal passions for the arts or interest in certain subjects. Some choose a major that focuses on helping people, like special needs education. Other considerations may include future earnings potential. ( These are the 30 college majors with higher earnings for Black versus white graduates .)

Both fine arts and special needs education are among the lowest-paying majors because the jobs that these majors prepare students for tend to be low-paying. Many arts-related jobs, including visual, performing, and studio arts, are on this list, alongside teaching jobs, social work, community organization, and other historically low-paying jobs.

Education majors, however, are dominant in this list. A career as an educator can be highly rewarding, but those choosing to pursue this career, even after a four-year education, should know that the median American public school teacher salary, as of 2023, was $56,026, according to Salary.com. ( These are America’s best public high schools .)

Click here to see the lowest paying college majors.

Click here to see our detailed methodology.

25. Fine arts

> Avg. annual earnings: $42,887

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 25.4%

> Unemployment rate: 6.6%

> No. degree holders: 939,448

24. Social science or history teacher education

> Avg. annual earnings: $42,343

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 49.9%

> Unemployment rate: 2.9%

> No. degree holders: 245,657

ALSO READ: The 30 College Majors With Higher Earnings for Black Versus White Graduates

23. Educational psychology

> Avg. annual earnings: $41,994

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 64.6%

> Unemployment rate: 1.8%

> No. degree holders: 40,967

22. Social work

> Avg. annual earnings: $41,861

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 51.2%

> Unemployment rate: 3.3%

> No. degree holders: 860,607

21. Theology and religious vocations

> Avg. annual earnings: $41,687

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 44.8%

> Unemployment rate: 2.8%

> No. degree holders: 494,459

20. Studio arts

> Avg. annual earnings: $41,508

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 30.1%

> Unemployment rate: 6.9%

> No. degree holders: 153,403

19. Visual and performing arts

> Avg. annual earnings: $41,416

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 26.4%

> Unemployment rate: 6.0%

> No. degree holders: 112,450

ALSO READ: America’s Best Public High Schools

18. Human services and community organization

> Avg. annual earnings: $41,412

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 32.6%

> Unemployment rate: 4.1%

> No. degree holders: 170,259

17. Mathematics teacher education

> Avg. annual earnings: $40,477

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 55.4%

> Unemployment rate: 1.6%

> No. degree holders: 170,260

16. Physical and health education teaching

> Avg. annual earnings: $40,413

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 41.9%

> Unemployment rate: 3.1%

> No. degree holders: 464,182

15. Cosmetology services and culinary arts

> Avg. annual earnings: $39,508

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 9.1%

> Unemployment rate: 9.8%

> No. degree holders: 71,616

14. Special needs education

> Avg. annual earnings: $37,994

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 58.7%

> Unemployment rate: 2.7%

> No. degree holders: 399,567

ALSO READ: Where The 25 Richest American Billionaires Went to College

13. Family and consumer sciences

> Avg. annual earnings: $37,898

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 30.0%

> Unemployment rate: 4.1%

> No. degree holders: 700,518

12. Social psychology

> Avg. annual earnings: $37,808

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 43.6%

> Unemployment rate: 3.8%

> No. degree holders: 19,036

11. Science and computer teacher education

> Avg. annual earnings: $37,537

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 58.6%

> Unemployment rate: 2.8%

> No. degree holders: 138,903

10. Art and music education

> Avg. annual earnings: $35,750

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 47.4%

> Unemployment rate: 3.1%

> No. degree holders: 462,421

9. Early childhood education

> Avg. annual earnings: $35,094

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 38.4%

> Unemployment rate: 2.2%

> No. degree holders: 361,173

ALSO READ: CALTech Is the Hardest College to Get In to in America

8. General education

> Avg. annual earnings: $34,533

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 48.1%

> Unemployment rate: 2.7%

> No. degree holders: 3,201,869

7. Language and drama education

> Avg. annual earnings: $34,393

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 56.1%

> Unemployment rate: 2.5%

> No. degree holders: 405,401

6. Teacher education

> Avg. annual earnings: $33,256

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 47.4%

> Unemployment rate: 1.8%

> No. degree holders: 180,518

5. Secondary teacher education

> Avg. annual earnings: $32,650

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 53.9%

> Unemployment rate: 2.0%

> No. degree holders: 404,469

4. Miscellaneous education

> Avg. annual earnings: $31,436

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 45.7%

> Unemployment rate: 3.6%

> No. degree holders: 374,619

ALSO READ: The Most Expensive Colleges In Every State

3. School student counseling

> Avg. annual earnings: $30,301

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 93.2%

> Unemployment rate: 0.9%

> No. degree holders: 28,956

2. Elementary education

> Avg. annual earnings: $29,730

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 46.2%

> Unemployment rate: 2.0%

> No. degree holders: 2,569,372

1. Library science

> Avg. annual earnings: $22,742

> Graduates with master's degree or higher: 60.7%

> Unemployment rate: 5.1%

> No. degree holders: 47,735

Methodology

To determine the lowest paying college majors, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on earnings from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample files. Undergraduate college majors were ranked based on the average reported incomes of degree holders in 2021.

Data on unemployment, highest level of educational attainment, and number of degree holders were calculated using field of degree data from the Census Bureau. The Census considers the first degree listed by survey respondents in response to the prompt: “Please print below the specific major(s) of any BACHELOR’S DEGREES this person has received” to be their major undergraduate field of degree.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.