Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
WTNH

Map: Where Biden’s student loan forgiveness could have the most impact

By Addy Bink,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VN0hC_0ktKp82U00

(NEXSTAR) – In roughly a week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on two cases challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which accepted about 26 million applications before legal challenges brought the process to a halt .

While the application was open for less than a month, millions of Americans nationwide submitted their requests for relief, data released by the White House earlier this month showed. Of those, 16.5 million were fully approved and passed along to loan servicers for discharge.

Unsurprisingly, two of the most populous states – California and Texas – had the most applicants approved for student debt relief while less-populated states like Wyoming and Alaska had the fewest.

Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda

This interactive map offers a state-by-state breakdown of student loan forgiveness applicants approved for relief.

New data from the Department of Education obtained by multiple outlets last week via a Freedom of Information Act request gives an even greater breakdown of where student loan forgiveness could have an impact, if it isn’t struck down or altered by the Supreme Court.

The new data, displayed in the map below, shows how many borrowers per congressional district were fully approved for debt relief. According to the Education Department, the loan servicers of these borrowers were also notified of the approved request for debt discharge.

In most congressional districts, between 60 and 65 percent of eligible borrowers applied or were automatically deemed eligible for student loan forgiveness, according to the Education Department's data.

In late November, the Department of Education began notifying millions of borrowers that their application for loan relief had been approved . By then, the program was already being challenged in court, and the department wasn't able to discharge loans.

Will your city favor buyers or sellers? Real estate report makes predictions for 2023

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases over the program on Feb. 28: one from a pair of individual borrowers who didn't qualify for the maximum relief of $20,000 and the other from six Republican-led states. The Biden administration has argued that neither group of challengers have the legal capacity to sue over the program.

Across those six Republican-led states - Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina - the Biden administration estimates there are nearly 2.9 million student loan borrowers that could qualify for relief, 1.1 million of which were approved for forgiveness.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Traveler taken from Bradley International Airport to hospital after medical emergency
Windsor Locks, CT1 day ago
Police: Stolen condoms, watches, shampoo sold at Hartford convenience store
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Passenger dies following emergency landing at Bradley International Airport
Windsor Locks, CT21 hours ago
Delivery driver killed in Bridgeport shooting
Bridgeport, CT33 minutes ago
News 8 Exclusive: Victims of former Waterbury mayor open up about what they’ve endured
Waterbury, CT3 days ago
Norwalk woman arrested for choking students
Norwalk, CT23 hours ago
Rat population on the rise in Connecticut
Simsbury, CT2 days ago
Bloomfield police follow footprints in snow to shooting suspect
Bloomfield, CT4 days ago
Waterbury felon and juvenile arrested on gun and drug charges
Waterbury, CT12 hours ago
2 sentenced for death of man found in Windsor Locks storage bin
Windsor Locks, CT2 days ago
MISSING: Enfield police search for trio
Enfield, CT2 days ago
Central Connecticut State University honors life of late student
New Britain, CT1 day ago
2 teen girls arrested for assaulting student at Waterbury high school basketball game
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Hartford man convicted of 2019 murder
Hartford, CT1 day ago
CT Transit bus driver injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in West Hartford
West Hartford, CT4 days ago
Hunter accused of shooting, mutilating Ridgefield dogs denied parole program
Ridgefield, CT3 days ago
“I’m not qualified” OJ Simpson talks Alex Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Dozens pushing for bill to exonerate Connecticut witch trial victims
Hartford, CT3 days ago
‘We play the odds’: Construction company owner, employee arrested amid investigation into fatal Vernon trench collapse
Vernon, CT1 day ago
Hartford man will serve 9 years, pay $125K in restitution for string of armed AT&T robberies
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Driver dies in Woodbury crash
Woodbury, CT2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy