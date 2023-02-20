Veteran, Emotional Support Dog Reunited After Search

And a happy ending comes for a four-legged friend and his owner as Champ, an emotional support dog, was returned to Navy veteran Federico Palacios.

Champ, a German Shepherd, jumped the fence in his backyard, and was later caught and taken to OKC Animal Welfare.

While at the facility, a worker who found him gave the dog to a couple waiting in line, instead of properly surrendering him.

After seeing News 9's story of Federico Palacios asking whoever had the dog to return him, the couple reached out to Palacios and brought him home.

"It was actually pretty awesome," Palacios said. "The couple were really nice people, they were happy to bring him back and everything."