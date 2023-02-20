Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Veteran, Emotional Support Dog Reunited After Search

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wFwX_0ktKirLL00

And a happy ending comes for a four-legged friend and his owner as Champ, an emotional support dog, was returned to Navy veteran Federico Palacios.

Champ, a German Shepherd, jumped the fence in his backyard, and was later caught and taken to OKC Animal Welfare.

While at the facility, a worker who found him gave the dog to a couple waiting in line, instead of properly surrendering him.

After seeing News 9's story of Federico Palacios asking whoever had the dog to return him, the couple reached out to Palacios and brought him home.

"It was actually pretty awesome," Palacios said. "The couple were really nice people, they were happy to bring him back and everything."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
OKC Thunder, Big Brothers & Big Sisters Host Clinic For Kids At Park
Oklahoma City, OK16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"I forgot my wallet; my toddler stayed with the waiter," dad leaves son at restaurant to get money for dinner
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy