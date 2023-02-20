Becoming warm and windy today

RICHMOND, Va. --Today will become mostly sunny warm and windy with a high in the lower 70s. West winds will pick up and gust between 25-35mph by this afternoon. Clouds will increase again tonight as we fall into the lower 40s.

Cooler weather will return Wednesday as a weak disturbance brings clouds and a few showers to the area Wednesday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Record warmth is expected Thursday with highs reaching the low 80s. Our forecast high of 82 will break the record high for that day of 75 set in 2017. The warmest temperature ever recorded in Richmond in the month of February is 83.

A cold front will bring milder air to the region Friday into Saturday. Rain will develop Saturday and could mix with wet snow at times across the northern third of Virginia. Lower rain chances are expected Sunday and Monday, with near-average late-February temperatures.

As of today, there are no strong signals for significant snow or ice in central Virginia over the next two weeks.

