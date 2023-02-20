All Quiet on the Western Front breaks Baftas foreign film record

All Quiet On The Western Front has broken the Bafta record for the highest number of awards for a foreign language film.

The German-language anti-war epic scooped best film, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best film not in the English language, best original score, best director, and best sound.

Its seven awards meant that it broke Cinema Paradiso ’s record of five in 1988.

Other top awards on the night went to Cate Blanchett was named best actress for her role in Tar , and Austin Butler claimed best actor for his performance in Elvis .

