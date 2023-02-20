What is going on with Roald Dahl's books?

Roald Dahl children's books have been rewritten to remove language that is deemed offensive - but critics disagree with the move, with one describing it as "absurd censorship."

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak has now also weighed into the discussion to condemn the edited editions.

From Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to Matilda , Puffin Books - a division of Penguin Random House - decided in 2020 to begin the process of altering colourful language concerning weight, mental health, gender and race, as first reported by the Daily Telegraph.

One example of this is Augustus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (published in 1964) was previously described as "enormously fat," but is now just "enormous."

General-neutral terms have also been added, such as the Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory are now "small people" rather than "small men," while the Cloud-Men in James and the Giant Peach have become Cloud-People.

Miss Trunchbull in Matilda is now a "most formidable woman," after previously being described as a "most formidable female."

A new line was added in The Witches after a paragraph explaining that witches are bald beneath their wigs, which reads: "There are plenty of other reasons why women might wear wigs and there is certainly nothing wrong with that," as per The Guardian.

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books decided to review of Dahl’s classics to ensure all children can enjoy reading them.

However, critics have slammed the new editions and believe the books did not need to be rewritten for modern readers.

Downing Street shared the prime minister's concerns about the books being edited by quoting Dahl’s BFG in asking not to “gobblefunk” with words, PA reported .

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the Prime Minister agrees with the BFG that we shouldn’t gobblefunk around with words.”

“I think it’s important that works of literature and works of fiction are preserved and not airbrushed.

"We have always defended the right to free speech and expression."

Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie responded to the news, calling it "absurd censorship."

“Roald Dahl was no angel but this is absurd censorship," Rushdie tweeted. "Puffin Books and the Dahl estate should be ashamed."

PEN America, a community of over 7,500 writers that champions freedom of expression were “alarmed” by the news of changes to Dahl's books.

“If we start down the path of trying to correct for perceived slights instead of allowing readers to receive and react to books as written, we risk distorting the work of great authors and clouding the essential lens that literature offers on society,” tweeted Suzanne Nossel, chief executive of PEN America.

Laura Hackett, deputy literary editor of the Sunday Times (and childhood Dahl fan) noted how she'll be keeping her old copies of Dahl's books for her children.

“The editors at Puffin should be ashamed of the botched surgery they’ve carried out on some of the finest children’s literature in Britain,” she wrote.

“As for me, I’ll be carefully stowing away my old, original copies of Dahl’s stories, so that one day my children can enjoy them in their full, nasty, colorful glory.”

A spokesperson for the Roald Dahl Story Company said: “We want to ensure that Roald Dahl’s wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today.

“When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details including a book’s cover and page layout.

“Our guiding principle throughout has been to maintain the storylines, characters, and the irreverence and sharp-edged spirit of the original text."

It added: "Any changes made have been small and carefully considered."

Dahl, who one of the UK's favourite authors died in 1990 age 74, but also proved to be controversial during his life with antisemitic comments he made.

His family addressed this in 2020 with an apology where they noted the "lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl’s antisemitic statements."

