Georgia man and woman arrested after being caught with meth and other drugs

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Towns County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said two people are facing several charges after being caught with drugs.

Chanda Dawn McGowan, 35, and Joseph William Campbell, 34, were arrested on Valentine’s Day after investigators and the Georgia State Patrol conducted a search of their vehicle in the area of Hiawassee Fruit Stand.

During the search, investigators found and confiscated methamphetamine, THC Wax and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said it was a probable cause search.

TCSO said McGowan is being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants.

Campbell is being charged with felony possession of THC Wax, felony possession of methamphetamine, and felony crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants.