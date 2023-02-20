Ukrainian refugees find hope, new beginnings in Philadelphia

This story is part of a KYW Newsradio series looking back on how the war in Ukraine continues to affect the Philadelphia region a year after the Russian invasion.

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — In the year since Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, many people have fled the war-torn nation for the United States, and some have made their way to Philadelphia.

Halyna Rutar, who escaped a dangerous environment with her two young children, says, at first, she was hesitant to come to the United States. But, at the urging of relatives in Philadelphia, she changed her mind. Yes, Ukraine was home, but home was no longer safe, especially for her son and daughter.

“[Rutar] was running away from constant alarms, constant search for shelter, the children were experiencing constant fear,” said Marina Lipkovskaya, executive director at the New World Association , a Northeast Philly nonprofit that helps immigrants and refugees, mainly from Russia and Ukraine, who hired Rutar when she came to Philly.

KYW spoke with Lipkovskaya last year after the invasion began. And now, she is reflecting on all that has happened in the last 12 months.

“For me, personally, it was a very hard year both as an executive director and as a family member who has some relatives and friends in Ukraine and who I was trying to stay in contact with almost everyday to make sure they are ok,” she said.

But, as she learned, not everyone would be ok.

“When I was a teacher in Ukraine I had many students. I know some of them are in the military now. One of them, unfortunately, died in the war, was killed.”

She knew she needed to act. The association collected medical supplies and other items to send to Ukraine.

“People in the community were very responsive,” she said. “They were bringing everything they could. Some people donated money, some people donated their time with sorting out materials.”

For those who were able to leave Ukraine for Philadelphia, the association has English classes and resources for people to find a place to live and work.

They’re able to come to Philadelphia through the state department’s Uniting for Ukraine program, where U.S. citizens and organizations can sponsor Ukrainians so they get a pathway to stay in the country for two years.

Lipkovskaya was able to bring over her husband’s granddaughter.

“She was working in catering business and they were involved in bringing foods to people who were protecting Kyiv,” Lipkovskaya explained. “And they were sent to the hospital where the victims of Bucha were and I just cannot repeat what she was telling me.”

She saw the devastation, the horrific toll of this invasion, and so did Rutar, who now works to help others who also fled their beloved country.

“So at the moment they want to come back to Ukraine, of course, but staying here and having a job [Rutar] can have a lot of opportunities,” Lipkovskaya said.