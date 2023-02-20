Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
WFLA

Map: Where Biden’s student loan forgiveness could have the most impact

By Addy Bink,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tobog_0ktKEHZl00

(NEXSTAR) – In roughly a week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on two cases challenging President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which accepted about 26 million applications before legal challenges brought the process to a halt .

While the application was open for less than a month, millions of Americans nationwide submitted their requests for relief, data released by the White House earlier this month showed. Of those, 16.5 million were fully approved and passed along to loan servicers for discharge.

Unsurprisingly, two of the most populous states – California and Texas – had the most applicants approved for student debt relief while less-populated states like Wyoming and Alaska had the fewest.

Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda

This interactive map offers a state-by-state breakdown of student loan forgiveness applicants approved for relief.

New data from the Department of Education obtained by multiple outlets last week via a Freedom of Information Act request gives an even greater breakdown of where student loan forgiveness could have an impact, if it isn’t struck down or altered by the Supreme Court.

The new data, displayed in the map below, shows how many borrowers per congressional district were fully approved for debt relief. According to the Education Department, the loan servicers of these borrowers were also notified of the approved request for debt discharge.

In most congressional districts, between 60 and 65 percent of eligible borrowers applied or were automatically deemed eligible for student loan forgiveness, according to the Education Department's data.

In late November, the Department of Education began notifying millions of borrowers that their application for loan relief had been approved . By then, the program was already being challenged in court, and the department wasn't able to discharge loans.

Will your city favor buyers or sellers? Real estate report makes predictions for 2023

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases over the program on Feb. 28: one from a pair of individual borrowers who didn't qualify for the maximum relief of $20,000 and the other from six Republican-led states. The Biden administration has argued that neither group of challengers have the legal capacity to sue over the program.

Across those six Republican-led states - Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina - the Biden administration estimates there are nearly 2.9 million student loan borrowers that could qualify for relief, 1.1 million of which were approved for forgiveness.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Co-workers split $50K lottery prize after purchasing ticket during lunch break
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
Brothers convicted of murdering groom hours after crashing California wedding reception
Chino, CA1 day ago
Parent threatens ‘blood would be shed’ if teacher continues assignments on specific book
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Land O’Lakes home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL2 days ago
3 Daughters mourns loss of head brewer who died in crash on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Families of Orlando shooting victims say DeSantis, Rick Scott playing politics with loved ones’ deaths
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Jack in the Box coming to Florida, seeking franchisees across Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL1 day ago
20-year-old Sarasota motorcyclist killed in crash
Sarasota, FL16 hours ago
Florida man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from Key West business
Key West, FL1 day ago
1 killed after jet experiences ‘turbulence event’ over New England
Windsor Locks, CT20 hours ago
One killed in Seminole Heights shooting, Tampa police say
Tampa, FL2 days ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of Tampa mother: HCSO
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Customers frustrated after used car dealership abruptly closes
Memphis, TN2 days ago
School, daycare evacuated due to North Port fire; I-75 ramps closed
Sarasota, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy