How To Sue A Doctor (2023 Guide)

If a healthcare provider causes you harm, you may want to learn how to sue a doctor for medical malpractice. A malpractice claim can help you to recover compensation for the losses a caregiver causes due to negligence or wrongdoing.

This guide to how to sue a doctor explains everything you need to know about using the legal system to recover damages when something goes wrong with your medical care.

How to Sue a Doctor for Medical Malpractice

Figuring out how to sue a doctor for medical malpractice is complicated. There are eight steps you need to take to use the legal system to recover compensation from a healthcare provider.

1. Determine if You Have a Claim

If you want to figure out how to sue a doctor you need to determine if you actually have a case. In other words, you want to move forward with this process only if it is likely you will be able to successfully prove the doctor harmed you and you should be compensated.

You may have a claim for medical malpractice if you can show you were harmed as a direct result of your doctor’s acts or omissions that fell below the required standard of care.

Every doctor is held to a professional standard of care. This means they must provide treatment on par with what a similarly trained physician would have offered under the same circumstances. If your doctor fell below this standard of care and you were harmed because of it, you likely have a successful medical malpractice claim.

2. Confirm That You’re Within the Statute of Limitations

You have a limited period of time to make a malpractice claim. The exact deadline varies by state. Typically, there’s a two to four year deadline.

Usually, the clock starts running on the statute of limitations when an incident occurs that causes harm. But, sometimes you don’t discover medical malpractice right away. A discovery rule exists in many states that allows you to bring your claim two or three years from the time you find out about the botched medical treatment. In other words, the statute of limitations starts running later, not when the malpractice occurred but instead when you became aware of it (or should have become aware of it).

However, in states with a discovery rule, there may be a hard deadline that applies. For example, although you may have two years from the time the incident occurred or the time you found out about it, there may be a four or five year absolute deadline. That would mean once four or five years passed since the incident, it would be too late to make a claim even if you found out about a problem later.

3. Decide Who to Sue

If you’re interested in finding out how to sue a doctor, it’s worth considering whether the doctor is the only one you should pursue a claim against. Often, you can also sue the clinic, hospital or other care facility that employed the doctor.

You could sue the healthcare facility if it was negligent, such as by failing to vet its employees or put the right safety policies in place. But you could also sue under vicarious liability rules. These legal rules hold employers responsible for on-duty actions of staff members, regardless of employer negligence.

If a doctor treated you while working for a clinic or other care provider, the doctor was acting on the clinic’s behalf and thus the clinic is liable for the doctor’s actions. The clinic may have deeper pockets, so you may wish to pursue a claim against them as well as the doctor.

In addition to the doctor there may be physician assistants, nurses, radiologists, pharmacists, lab workers and other professionals who were negligent.

4. Find Out Your State’s Procedural Rules

Many states have passed tort reform laws that are aimed at making malpractice claims more challenging. This is because of a belief that malpractice cases drive up healthcare costs for everyone.

These tort reform laws may require you to follow special procedures for suing a doctor such as:

Providing advance notice to the doctor that you are planning to file a malpractice claim

Obtaining a certificate or affidavit from an expert indicating that there are reasonable grounds to claim medical malpractice occurred

Submitting the claim to a medical malpractice review panel before moving forward with a court case

Your state may also have other specific requirements you need to fulfill when determining how to sue a doctor. An experienced medical malpractice lawyer can help you to jump through these hoops so you can use the court system to seek justice if a care provider has harmed you.

5. See if Negotiating a Settlement Is Possible

Doctors (and care facilities) generally have medical malpractice insurance. If an insurer accepts responsibility for the harm you endured, they may offer a settlement. This is usually a lump sum payment or a payment plan that allows you to receive money all at once or over time to compensate you for losses.

If you agree to settle your case, you give up your right to sue. You get the certainty of knowing what compensation you will get, though, and your claim may be resolved more quickly. If you agree on a fair settlement, you avoid the stress and hassle of going to court. Just be sure that you are being fairly compensated before giving up your chance to pursue your claim in a court of law.

6. File Court Paperwork

If you cannot settle, you think you have a malpractice claim, and you’ve gone through your state’s procedural hoops, it’s time to actually file a lawsuit.

You need to file a complaint with the appropriate court and pay filing fees. The defendant will be notified, the discovery process will begin for information to be exchanged and your case will proceed through the court system.

7. Make Sure You Have the Right Legal Help

If you are considering suing a doctor, you should have a medical malpractice lawyer representing you as soon as possible–ideally from day one.

Your lawyer can help you to obtain medical records, follow your state’s procedural rules, negotiate a settlement or move forward with filing court paperwork and presenting evidence in court.

8. Make Your Case

If you go to court, it will be up to you to prove the elements of a medical malpractice claim including showing:

Your doctor had an obligation to you

Your doctor was negligent because the care they provided fell below what a similarly trained physician would have offered under the circumstances

Your doctor’s negligence was the direct cause of harm

You should be compensated for the harm endured

You typically need expert witnesses to show how you were damaged and to prove your doctor’s behavior was negligent. A medical malpractice lawyer can help you gather the evidence you need to make your case.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is suing a doctor hard?

What are some common reasons patients sue their doctors?

Can you sue for pain and suffering after medical malpractice?