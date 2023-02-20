Red Sky: Balloon Incident Exposes China's Bigger Threat

The U.S. military says they've recovered most of the debris from the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month. That debris is now being sent to a laboratory for analysis to determine more about what the balloon was doing, what it was capable of, and how much data it was able to gather in the several days it floated across the U.S. Regardless of what we find out about the balloon, it already served more nefarious purpose in what some analysts call China's long game .

All balloon jokes and memes aside, 'Balloongate' may be masking a deeper threat from China. "There are two broader things China hopes to accomplish with this," says Gordon Chang , author and China expert. "First of all, they are surveilling our nuclear weapons sites. Second, they want to humiliate the United States and tell the world that we are incapable of defending ourselves."

"That has been their narrative now for about two-and-a-half or so years---that the United States can't defend itself---and the idea is that other countries should ditch the U.S. and obey China," he continues.

As troubling as the spy balloon incident was, the Biden administration's weak response raises equal concerns. President Biden waited 8 days to shoot down the balloon, then said it wasn't a major breach, and added he doesn't seek conflict or a Cold War with China. Still, China has already sanctioned two U.S. companies and threatened more 'countermeasures' against the U.S. for downing the balloon. "By saying this balloon incident won't affect relations, (Biden) is effectively telling the Chinese they can engage in even more belligerent acts, and it won't affect ties with the U.S.," says Chang.

Chang predicts the projection of weakness by the U.S. will only provoke China further. "Long-term, we're headed towards a breakdown in relations," he tells KTRH. "Eventually, the United States and other countries are going to have to start defending themselves. If we don't start defending ourselves, the Chinese will rule the world."