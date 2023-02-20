Aging America: Older Americans Among Fastest Growing Groups

America is aging rapidly.

Older Americans are one of the fastest-growing groups in the country. A recent study found almost 17% of people living in the U.S. were 65 and older in 2020. Much of the aging stems from the baby boom, as nearly half of boomers are now 65 and older. David Balat, with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, says the shift is noteworthy, but not surprising.

“I think this is something that has been expected,” Balat explained. “We’ve known about the boomer bubble where our average age has been increasing over many years.”

Balat says an aging population presents a health care challenge, as older Americans have higher cases of arthritis, cancer, and diabetes.