Juvenile court costs bring burdens to families

Juvenile court costs are expensive, and many families are struggling to pay them, while others don’t pay at all.

The fees are not public and include things such as: court-appointed attorney fees, substance abuse treatment fees, the cost of a tether, a probation officer’s visit, or a day spent in detention.

“I think it's just inherently unfair to have some counties charge, some counties not. Some charge a lot, some have a cap,” said Jason Smith, executive director of the Michigan Center for Youth Justice. “I think ultimately, financial fines and fees should not be included in system involvement for youth.”

Jennifer Brookland reports on why some counties believe this system is unjust and unsuccessful and, therefore, are doing away with it.

Classes resume at MSU

Michigan State University is resuming classes today , one week after the deadly shooting.

"One of the things that is important for us to recognize is that coming back together will help us. We know that everyone heals at their own pace and in their own manner," said MSU interim Provost Thomas Jeitschko at a news conference Sunday.

Classes normally held in the Union and Berkey Hall, where the shooting took place, have been moved to other locations on campus. Students also have the option of hybrid learning, as this is being handled on a class-by-class and student-to-student basis.

The University also announced Sunday it will pay for the cost of the funerals of the students who lost their lives and pay the hospital bills of those who are injured.

