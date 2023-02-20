A bill before the General Assembly looks to honor Tuskegee Airmen

Mural on Madison County Library of Tuskegee Airman Frank Walker (Stu Johnson)

Legislation to designate the fourth Thursday of March each year as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day is moving through the Kentucky General Assembly. The House bill was approved by a 95 to zero vote Friday.

Donna Kavanaugh is with the Madison County Historical Society. She said the airmen made a significant impact during World War II

“They had a very important part in World War II as African Americans and at that time there was still segregation in the Armed Forces and stuff. But, this allowed them to come forth after they were trained, just like everyone else. They were able to make an importance in the War as well,” said Kavanaugh

Madison County Historical Society President Sharon Graves said there were seven members of the Tuskegee Airmen group from her central Kentucky county. A mural on the Madison County Library depicts Frank D Walker, a Richmond resident who served as an airman. He died in 2013.

“People know Frank Walker, the ones who know the Tuskegee Airmen. But, there are so many others. For instance, his brother William was a Tuskegee Airman. There was a female Carolyn Runyon who later married Aaron Ferrell, who was another Tuskegee Airman. She was in the nurse corps,” said Graves.

The bill calling for the March commemoration goes on now to the Senate.