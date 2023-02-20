Open in App
Castalian Springs, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Donna Faye Suddarth

By Jennifer Haley,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007BSR_0ktK55mM00

Donna Faye Suddarth, age 58 of Castalian Springs, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

She was born in Gallatin, TN on February 26, 1964 to the late Donald Woodard Sr. and Roberta Gregory.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Roberta Gregory; her father, Donald Woodard Sr; her sister, Linda York; her brother Billy (Terra) Woodard; mother-in-law, Lola (Oscar) Suddarth; sister-in-law, Maxine Thompson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Suddarth Sr; her daughter Vanessa (Timothy) Huntsman; daughter, Teresa Hamblen (Glenn Johns); daughter, Brandy Warner, and her son, Mark Suddarth Jr. (Tori Oldham). She was a loving Nana to 9 grandchildren, her grandsons, Austin, Caden, Dawson, Eden, Reese, Oscar, and Wyatt. And her granddaughters, Madeline, and Skylar. Her siblings, bother, Donald Woodard Jr. (Maxine); brother, Bobby Woodard (Holly Swafford); sister, Deborah (Martin) Lopez; sister-in-law, Arlene (Virgil) Singleton. And she was a loving Aunt Donna to many nieces and nephews.

Donna was the most loving and purest hearted person you could ever meet. She was truly given a heart of gold and spread her love to anyone she came in contact with. She loved to talk on the phone to everyone any chance she was given, and loved to go yard selling.

She could make a friend with a wall if you let her. You could walk in a room crying and her singing and smile would warm your heart up no matter how bad you felt. She was stubborn as could be at times, and she loved her husband, Mark, more than life itself. She was truly one of the most loving and caring people you could ever have met, and will forever be missed.

Visitation will be at Alexander Funeral Home and Cremation Center on Monday, February 20th from 12 pm-8 pm and on Tuesday, February 21st from 9 am until service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Gardens. https://www.alexandergallatin.com

For more obituaries visit https://sumnercountysource.com/obituaries/

