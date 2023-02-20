OBITUARY: Rebecca Gayle Young

Rebecca Gayle Young, age 75 of Gallatin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

She was born Rebecca Gayle Fisher on February 21, 1947 in Nashville.

She was employed at Nationwide Insurance Company for over 20 years as an Agent.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Penton; sons, Kenneth (Andrea) Vanhooser, and Tim (Linda) White; brother, John (Mary) Fisher; grandchildren, Ashley Penton (David) O’Tool, Tyler Rousseau (Miriah), Bianna White, Nikko Penton, William Rousseau, Theodore Vanhooser, Julien Vanhooser; great-grandchildren, Rayla Penton, Jameson O’Tool, and Bryant Penton Irelyn Rousseau, Zaedyn Rousseau; nieces, Cindy Doris (Dave), Holly Fish; great-nieces and nephews, Amber and Abby Doris JC and Chris Fish.

Visitation will be at Crestview Funeral Home, Gallatin Wednesday, February 22, from 4-8 pm, and Thursday, February 23 from 9-10 am with service at 10 am. Interment will follow at Sumner Memorial Gardens. https://www.crestviewfh.com

