Orlando, FL
The Magic Insider

Magic Starting 5: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Wins All-Star MVP Honors

By Jeremy Brener,

13 days ago

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. TEAM GIANNIS WINS ALL-STAR GAME; JAYSON TATUM TAKES HOME MVP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 55 points as he led Team Giannis to a 184-175 victory in last night's All-Star Game.

Tatum's teammate Jaylen Brown was the leading scorer for Team LeBron, dropping 35 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

2. PAOLO, FRANZ SHINE IN RISING STARS CHALLENGE

"Facing off against one another in the first semifinal matchup game to a target score of 40, Banchero got the best of his second-year teammate.

"Finishing with nine points (4 of 6 from the field and 1 of 2 from long range) and five rebounds, Team Pau out-dueled Team Deron 40-25 in the opening game to advance to the championship."

3. MAGIC EX KEYON DOOLING SENTENCED TO PRISON

Former Orlando Magic point guard Keyon Dooling has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for defrauding the NBA's Health & Welfare benefits plan.

Dooling played three years with the Magic from 2005-08 and was originally drafted by the team in 2000, but was dealt on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dooling retired from the NBA in 2013 and has served as a player development coach for the Utah Jazz since 2020.

4. KEVIN LOVE BOUGHT OUT BY CAVS, WILL SIGN WITH HEAT

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a buyout, according to ESPN .

Love, the last remaining member of the four Cavaliers teams to make the NBA Finals from 2015-18, has been in a reserve role with the Cavs for the past few years.

However, Love has not played since Jan. 24 and is averaging a career-low 8.5 points per game.

Now, Love is taking his talents to South Beach.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Thursday night at home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

