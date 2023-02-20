Woman accused of hitting, macing, running over boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with aggravated assault after she abused her boyfriend, Memphis Police say.

The victim told officers that on February 12, his girlfriend, Tia Moore, assaulted him in Frayser. Moore allegedly hit him in the face and sprayed him with mace.

The victim was trying to leave the scene when Moore drove towards him, hitting him with her car, according to reports. Moore ran him over and dragged him with the car.

When the victim was able to get in his car and drive away, Moore hit his car with hers, MPD said.

The victim went to the fire station and waited for the police. Records state that the victim had skin taken off the right side of his face and had to have surgery on his right calf.

Moore is set to appear in court Monday morning.

