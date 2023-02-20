Kansas Jayhawks vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Big Monday: Probable starters, tipoff, TV

THE DETAILS

When/where : 8 p.m. Monday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas.

TV : ESPN.

Radio : WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita.

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 10.8 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 20.4 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 10.7 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.7 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 8.3 P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG F 2 Emanuel Miller 6-7 Sr. 12.9 C 4 Eddie Lampkin 6-11 Soph. 6.6 G 0 Micah Peavy 6-7 Jr. 8.0 G 1 Mike Miles 6-2 Jr. 17.9 G 10 Damion Baugh 6-4 Sr. 13.0

About KU (22-5, 10-4) : Kansas leads the overall series with TCU, 24-4. The teams have split the last four meetings, yet Kansas has won two of the last three, 10 of the last 12 and 21 of the last 24 matchups versus the Horned Frogs dating to Feb. 23, 2013. … KU is 7-2 all-time in TCU’s Schollmaier Arena. ... Bill Self is 21-4 versus TCU as KU coach. ... KU is 77-22 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (47-1 at home and 30-21 on the road), including 58-16 under head coach Bill Self (36-0 at home and 22-16 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 40-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU is 22-4 in its last 26 ESPN Big Monday contests. ... KU is 6-5 against AP ranked foes this season, including 4-0 versus top 10 teams. ... . In the 20-year Self era, KU is 124-68 against AP-ranked opponents, including 50-26 versus top 10 foes. In that span, Self’s KU teams have collected four wins or more over top 25 ranked foes in 17 of those seasons, including 2022-23. ... Kansas has 10 conference wins for the 29th consecutive season, a streak which started in 1994-95 and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. ... Self has won 22 games for the 19th time in 20 seasons at Kansas, and the 24th time in 30 years as a head coach. ... KU is 2-5 when trailing at halftime. ... Kansas’ 17-point deficit overcome on Saturday in a win over Baylor was the biggest deficit at home overcome in a win since March 3, 2015, when Kansas trailed 40-22 against West Virginia and came back to win in overtime. ... KU is 20-0 this season when leading with five minutes remaining. ... Jalen Wilson has scored in double figures 26 times in 27 game.s He has a league-leading nine double doubles. Wilson is 33rd on the KU’s all-time scoring list (1,302 points). He is 16th in rebounding (730). ... Over the last two games, Dajuan Harris has 18 assists and one turnover, and has 168 assists to 54 turnovers this season. ... Harris is tied for 17th with Elijah Johnson (2010-13) on KU’s all-time assist list (399). ... in school history with 399. ... KJ Adams Jr. has scored in double figures in 16 games.

About No. 14 TCU (18-9, 7-7) : TCU’s Jamie Dixon is 3-12 versus KU. ... TCU’s Mike Miles, who missed five straight games because of a right knee hyperextension, returned to the team on Saturday versus Oklahoma State. The 6-2 junior guard from Highland Hills, Texas scored 15 points in TCU’s 100-75 win at Schollmaier Arena. TCU went 1-4 without Miles. … TCU scored 100 points for the first time ever in a Big 12 game in its win over OSU. TCU shot 68.4% from the field, its third-best mark in program history and the second best by any team in a Big 12 Conference game. ... TCU will be trying for a rare regular season home-and-home sweep of KU. The Jayhawks have been swept in a regular-season home-and-home series just twice in the Self era (to Oklahoma State in 2018 and Texas in 2021). ... TCU’s 83-60 win over then-No. 2 KU on Jan. 21 at Allen Fieldhouse was TCU’s highest ranked win since defeating No. 2 Baylor, 75-72, on Feb. 29, 2020. It was TCU’s highest-ranked win on the road in school history. The previous best was at No. 15 Iowa State last season. The win over KU was TCU’s largest win margin in a Big 12 road game. The previous best was a 20-point win at Texas Tech on Jan. 17, 2015. It was TCU’s largest win margin in a road game overall since a 35-point win, 119-84, at San Jose State on Feb. 7, 1998. It was the fourth-largest win by an opponent ever at Allen Fieldhouse and the second largest in the 20 years Self has been KU’s head coach (25 points to Texas in 2021). It snapped Kansas’ 16-game win streak at Allen Fieldhouse. ... TCU has won its last two home games against teams ranked in the top 10, both occurring last season. ... TCU is 4-5 against AP top 25 teams this season. Last season, TCU had a program record five wins over the Top 25. ... Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 89-32 overall and 33-27 in Big 12 games. ... TCU is 37-8 as a ranked team at home and 20-6 as a ranked team at home under Dixon.