Amherst
Change location
See more from this location?
Amherst, OH
Chronicle-Telegram
High school bowling: Amherst boys win first sectional title; Avon's Kilee Falish tops individual qualifiers
By Paul Heyse The Chronicle-Telegram,13 days ago
By Paul Heyse The Chronicle-Telegram,13 days ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — It was a day for twists at Sunday’s Division I sectional bowling tournament at Brunswick AMF. To start, two significant streaks came...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0