Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Here comes National Margarita Day: Margarita deals, top-shelf anejos, mezcal and more

By Bud Kennedy,

13 days ago

In a sick twist of the 2023 calendar, National Margarita Day is Feb. 22, the very next day after Mardi Gras.

For those strong of heart or stomach, restaurants are offering their usual margarita deals. A few even offer deals all week or specials for “Mardi-ritas.”

This year marks the 52nd anniversaries of two important moments in Texas history: the 1971 invention of the frozen margarita by Mariano’s and a statewide election that lifted the ban on selling mixed drinks.

Celebrate the spirit of Texas margarita history — or just spirits — at these and other Texas restaurants:

A frozen margarita is dispensed at Mariano’s in Dallas. Mariano Martinez invented the frozen margarita machine 41 years ago. Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News/MCT

▪ Don Artemio Mexican Heritage, 3268 W. Seventh St., the new prime steakhouse and mezcal lounge from Coahuila, will celebrate with specials at its elegant bar.

Don Artemio’s house and top-shelf margaritas will sell for half-price on National Margarita Day. The selection of anejo tequilas and mezcal is one of Texas’ best; 817-470-1439, donartemio.us .

Frozen “Mardi-ritas” at Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe. Handout photo

▪ The Dallas-based Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe restaurants follow Mardi Gras with a “Mardi-Ritas” special Wednesday for National Margarita Day.

The frozen drinks are made with silver tequila and served in a Hurricane glass. They’re $5.

Razzoo’s has three locations in Fort Worth and another in Arlington; razzoos.com

A Taco Cabana on South Cooper Street in Arlington. Google

▪ Taco Cabana, the San Antonio-based chain with nine locations in Tarrant County, is serving a special “Mardi-ritas” combo for Mardi Gras and National Margarita Day.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21-22, Taco Cabana will sell a quesadilla-like “pizza crunch,” with chicken, beef or chorizo, and a frozen margarita for $6.99.

Yes, Taco Cabana sells margaritas at the drive-thru. They’re $3; tacocabana.com .

Blue Goose Cantina took over the anchor space in University Park Village that was originally Blue Mesa. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

▪ Blue Goose Cantina, a Dallas-based restaurant with locations at 1612 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, and 2455 E. Grapevine Mills Circle, Grapevine, is putting all margaritas on special for $5 on Margarita Day.

The star is the house rocks “Goos-A-Rita” margarita, but the deal extends to frozen and “skinny” margs. The night will include free swag and a chance at a tequila giveaway; bluegoosecantina.com

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina . Handout photo

▪ On the Border, a Dallas-based chain with nine Tarrant County locations, is promoting large house margaritas for $5 on Wednesday. Sangria swirls are $6.

On the Border also has a Lent-season menu of crab enchiladas with jack cheese, crab dip with red chile and double-stacked crab tostadas; ontheborder.com .

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop originated in 2001 near TCU. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

▪ The Fuzzy’s Taco Shop chain, founded in Fort Worth but being sold to a California company, is offering $5 margaritas all day (dine-in only).

Fuzzy’s has 13 Tarrant County locations; fuzzystacoshop.com ,

▪ The Missouri-based Applebee’s chain, which has 10 Tarrant County locations, repeats its annual “Dollarita” $1 margaritas.

Some appetizers are also half-price; applebees.com .

