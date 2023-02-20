Open in App
Mount Holly, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Vermonter arrested after early morning domestic dispute

By Michael Mahar,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faoKs_0ktJzQEy00

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Vermont man is facing charges following an early morning domestic dispute on Monday. Chad Woodard (46, Mount Holly) allegedly was armed with a deadly weapon in a family fight.

Police say they were called to a Mount Holly residence on Vermont Route 155 for a family fight. When they got there, Woodard was allegedly armed with a deadly weapon that he was prohibited to possess and threatened to use against a family or household member, according to police. He allegedly also restrained a household member.

Amid their investigation, police say Woodard showed signs of impairment and determined he drove on a public highway. He was arrested and taken to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing.

Charges:

  • First-degree aggravated domestic assault
  • Second-degree unlawful restraint
  • Persons prohibited from possessing firearms
  • DUI #2

After he was processed, Woodard was taken and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. He will reappear in the Rutland County Superior Court on Tuesday.

