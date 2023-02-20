Open in App
Audubon County, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Crash Claims One Life

By Tom Robinson,

13 days ago
(Audubon) One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Audubon County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday on Lark Avenue, north of 335th Street. Authorities say 52-year-old Stephen Joseph Smith of Adel died in the crash.

According to the report, a northbound 2006 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Smith went out of control, entered the west ditch, rolled, and came to rest on its top facing south.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. Smith was transported to the Kessler Funeral Home.

The accident remains under investigation.

