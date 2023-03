WSVN-TV

Police investigate shooting leaving 1 dead in Lauderhill By 7 News WSVN, 13 days ago

By 7 News WSVN, 13 days ago

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Lauderhill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. On Sunday, around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to ...