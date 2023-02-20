Police still looking for teen wanted in death of Rockford Jehovah's Witness

A 15-year-old boy wanted in connection to the Feb. 11 fatal shooting of a Jehovah's Witness is still at large.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, his identity has not been made public and it is unknown how much the public has been able to assist.

Police Chief Carla Redd would only say, "We are following up on a few things."

Miguel Perez, 54, was shot and killed Feb. 11 while sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue. The Rockford resident and Jehovah's Witness was waiting on family members, also Jehovah's Witnesses, who were walking door-to-door talking to residents in the neighborhood. Police said Perez was shot by someone in a white vehicle that was passing by.

The Rockford Spanish Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses issued the following statement:

"Along with the family, the congregation is grieving the tragic loss of our brother and friend. We are providing support to the family during this difficult time. Our love and prayers are with his wife and daughters and all those who loved him."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account, has been created to help the family with expenses.

The page was created by Jonathan Trevino, Perez's brother-in-law. He called Perez a "husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, coworker, and neighbor."

Speaking on behalf of the family, Trevino said Perez had been off work for almost a year due to a car accident and that the life insurance that he had through his job was lost when he became unemployed.

The vehicle he was in when shot was confiscated by police as part of their investigation.

Trevino said, "Even if and when we do get it back, we do not want to drive in it and may not get the value from it due to this incident."

As of Monday, more than $57,000 has been raised.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

