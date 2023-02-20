Here are the Rockford area swimmers headed to this year's state championship

East senior Camden Taylor needed to be two-tenths of a second faster in the 100-yard freestyle and 1.8 seconds faster in the 200 to win state last year.

On Saturday, Taylor broke his own sectional records by half a second and two seconds, respectively.

But does that mean he will also be that much faster next week at the state finals?

“I don’t know. We will see,” said Taylor, who is trying to join Jefferson’s Steve Kitzman (50 free and 100 fly in 1989), Guilford's Zach Newcomer (500 free in 1993) and Guilford’s Brad Boswell (200 free in 2002 and 200 and 500 free in 2003) as the NIC-10’s only state boys swimming champions in 40 years. “I wasn’t expecting that today. I wasn’t fully rested or tapered or shaved at all.”

More: Greatest swimmer in Rockford area, NIC-10 history has mom to thank for making him fast

Taylor also swam :19.90 on the anchor leg of East’s third-place 200 free relay team — faster than anyone swam on any leg of the 200 free relay at state last year. “That’s been a goal of mine for awhile,” he said. “That was incredible.”

Taylor had the fastest sectional qualifying time in both events by more than a half-second. Taylor, Champaign’s Nolan Miller in the 200 and Miller and Joey Countryman of Burbank Reavis in the 100 and 200 are the only non-seniors who finished in the top eight in those two events last year, with Taylor taking second and fifth as a junior.

Sectional highlights

Freeport freshman Tristan Peterson, who won the diving title with 455.05 points, and Harlem senior Jeremy Mueller, who finished second in the 50 and 100 free but was a rare swimmer to meet the state qualifying time, were other local highlights at Saturday’s Jefferson Sectional.

Peterson said the key to whether he wins a top-12 state medal is how well he hits his most difficult dive, a front 2 ½ pike.

Team champion: DeKalb outpointed Hononegah 230 to 201.5 to repeat as team champ. Hononegah had won six titles in eight years before DeKalb won last year.

Closest race: Hononegah’s Owen West and Byron Co-op’s Levin Schamper tied for first in the 100 back in :54.40 to both qualify for state.

Other local state qualifiers: Nathan Bell (Byron) in 200 individual medley, Schamper (Byron) in 100 butterfly, Gage Helfrich (Byron) in 500 free, Tyson Politsch (Byron) in 100 breatststroke, Byron 200 free relay team and Harlem's 400 free relay team.

Contact: mtrowbridge@rrstar.com, @matttrowbridge or 815-987-1383. Matt Trowbridge has covered sports for the Rockford Register Star for over 30 years, after previous stints in North Dakota, Delaware, Vermont and Iowa City .

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Here are the Rockford area swimmers headed to this year's state championship