"I felt bad!" - Nikola Jokić explains why he picked himself for Team LeBron

By Peter Sunjic,

13 days ago

To avoid being the final pick in the All-Star Draft, Nikola Jokic selected Team LeBron himself.

Nikola Jokić and LeBron James

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA All Star Weekend is an event that year after year offers a handful of interesting things both on and off the court. However, considering that this year did not offer the desired excitement on the court, and was declared the worst basketball game ever , the most interesting part of the entire contest happened during the selection of players.

It was amusing to see Giannis Antetokounmpo trying to select Ja Morant ahead of everyone else during the NBA All-Star Draft that took place right before the game because he was unsure of who was a starter and who was a reserve. But nothing was funnier than when Nikola Jokic accidentally elected himself to Team LeBron at the end of the draft, without realizing Lauri Markkanen was still on the board.

2023 NBA All-Star Draft

The 2023 NBA All-Star Draft took place live, on stage in Utah, right before tipoff of the game, and it made for some amusing moments as the players waited for LeBron and Giannis to call their names.

The league made reserves the first picks and starters the second picks in an effort to prevent anyone from being left out in the cold, but this still resulted in a situation where someone would be selected last, which created obvious confusion for some players.

The Joker did not realize that Utah's rising star, Markkanen , was still up for grabs (far in the corner of the stage). That was allegedly not a deliberate flex on the part of Jokic; rather, it was a genuine error in which he got confused and believed he was the last pick, sheepishly approaching LeBron as though it were a formality.

"No, I just didn't. I thought I was last. And I just stood up because I thought I was last. I felt bad, especially now I mean we really lost so. I just feel bad. I mean, I thought I was last and I just stood up because I didn't see Lauri" Nikola said post game.

“I wouldn’t draft myself either”

Although the Nuggets center is back-to-back MVPs, and the leading candidate to win the award for the third time in a row, he was selected as the penultimate pick in the All Star Draft (by his own decision). But that doesn't surprise him, he even stated that he wouldn't have chosen himself either.

The All Star match has a showcase character, where the athletic abilities of the players come to the fore and the goal is to amaze the audience in that way. Unfortunately, Jokic cannot boast of such athleticism, so it is not surprising that he fell so late in the draft.

