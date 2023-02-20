LeBron James Opens Up On His Hand Injury During The NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James says he is fine after hand-injury scare in the NBA All-Star game.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NBA All-Star game is done and dusted. It was a high-scoring game, as usual, and Team Giannis ended up taking the win against Team LeBron. Speaking of LeBron James, the King played just 14 minutes in the NBA All-Star game.

James was ruled out of the entire second half due to a hand injury. At the time, it made most NBA fans worry about the health of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar .

View the original article to see embedded media.

However, during the postgame conference, James put the fans' minds at ease by explaining that his hand injury was not that serious and that he would be fine.

(Starts at 0:53)

Coach Malone is a defensive minded coach. I had him in my early days at Cleveland. I told him I'd get one stop for him and I tried one little chase-down block and got my finger caught in the rim. But I'll be fine, I'll be fine. I don’t think it's too much to worry about but for precautionary reasons I had to just take the rest of the night off."

It's a huge sigh of relief that James just got his finger caught in the rim. Keeping that in mind, the King should be back to action sooner rather than later.

Can LeBron James Carry The Lakers To The Playoffs?

With the NBA All-Star break now over, LeBron James can put his entire focus on helping the Los Angeles Lakers advance to the playoffs. The Lakers currently have a 27-32 record and hold the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They have just 23 games left in the season to at least clinch a play-in spot. LeBron certainly knows the importance of the final stretch of the season and even labeled the last 23 games of the season as the most important games of his career .

If the 38-year-old can help the Lakers advance to the playoffs, it will help him in improving his legacy with the team.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.