LeBron James Opens Up On His Hand Injury During The NBA All-Star Game
By Aikansh Chaudhary,
13 days ago
LeBron James says he is fine after hand-injury scare in the NBA All-Star game.
The 2023 NBA All-Star game is done and dusted. It was a high-scoring game, as usual, and Team Giannis ended up taking the win against Team LeBron. Speaking of LeBron James, the King played just 14 minutes in the NBA All-Star game.
However, during the postgame conference, James put the fans' minds at ease by explaining that his hand injury was not that serious and that he would be fine.
(Starts at 0:53)
Coach Malone is a defensive minded coach. I had him in my early days at Cleveland. I told him I'd get one stop for him and I tried one little chase-down block and got my finger caught in the rim. But I'll be fine, I'll be fine. I don’t think it's too much to worry about but for precautionary reasons I had to just take the rest of the night off."
It's a huge sigh of relief that James just got his finger caught in the rim. Keeping that in mind, the King should be back to action sooner rather than later.
Can LeBron James Carry The Lakers To The Playoffs?
With the NBA All-Star break now over, LeBron James can put his entire focus on helping the Los Angeles Lakers advance to the playoffs. The Lakers currently have a 27-32 record and hold the 13th seed in the Western Conference.
