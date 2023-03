Central Florida is going to be warm and dry this week.

After some patchy fog Monday morning, our area will be sunny and warm in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 83 degrees on Monday.

The low for Monday night will be around 63 degrees.

Central Florida will see possible record-breaking temperatures in the 90s by mid-week.

Our area will also stay dry through the upcoming weekend.

