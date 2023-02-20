New Music this Week- February 20, 2023

photo courtesy of Kelsea Ballerini

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini once again follows one of contemporary music’s most in-the-moment muses and releases Rolling Up The Welcome Mat. The intimate six song EP, available from Black River today, is a handful of postcards and polaroids from the life of the young woman who’s captivated music lovers since the chart-topping “Love Me Like You Mean It.” To accompany the music, Ballerini wrote and directed, alongside co-director Patrick Tracy, a short film that creates a deeper tableau and sense of the emotions that went into Rolling Up The Welcome Mat.

Take a listen here.

2Craig Wayne Boyd

Craig Wayne Boyd is “One Line Away” from vowing to forever in his romantic new single, available everywhere.

“This song, as a lot of my tunes have been, are inspired by real life,” shared Boyd. “This one draws from those anxious moments right before pledging your love to that significant other.”

Take a listen here.

3Jon Langston

Jon Langston is sharing a brand-new song “Howdy Howdy Howdy,”just in time to kick off his LET’S GET ROWDY TOUR that stops in Murfreesboro on Feb. 25 at Miller Coliseum.

“This is a fun, honky-tonk barn burner that gives off a 90s and early 2000s vibe, with a little rock mixed in,” shares Langston. “It captures the feeling of my live show in song form and fires me up to hit the stage. The fans love to get rowdy at our shows, so this song is going to fit right in with our crowd.”

Take a listen here.

4Marty Stuart

Country Music Hall of Famer and AMA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Marty Stuart announced his new album, Altitude, will be released on May 19, Country Star is out now.

“I’ve always loved songs that feel like old friends but still sound new and fresh,” says Stuart about Altitude. “The beautiful thing about country music is that the blueprint Jimmie Rodgers laid down—rambling, gambling, sin, redemption, Heaven, Hell—it’s all just as relevant now as it ever was. It’s the human condition, and if you’re honest about it and you’ve got a real band around you, you can make something that’s uniquely yours and stands the test of time.”

Take a listen here.

5Erin Kinsey

Erin Kinsey is releasing two brand-new tracks – “Handful” and “Already Broke Up.” The multi-instrumentalist also showcases her musical prowess by playing six instruments between the two performance videos for both new songs.

Take a listen here.

6Dalton Dover

On the heels of being named a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dalton Dover releases his highly anticipated first single “Giving Up On That” via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records.

“It feels incredible to finally be able to share ‘Giving Up On That’ with the world,” says Dover. “I performed it during my Grand Ole Opry debut, and for it to be my first official single with Mercury Records makes this song even more special to me.”

Take a listen here.

7Dolly Parton -Olivia Newton John

Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John come together for the first time to reimagine Dolly’s timeless hit “Jolene.” The original version of the song was ranked No. 63 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of “the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” in 2021. This new version is the last song and music video Olivia recorded before her passing in 2022 and is included on her upcoming album Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection.

Take a listen here.

8Breland – Alana Springsteen

BRELAND released his For What it’s Worth but now gets a fresh perspective and a brand-new verse co-written by Springsteen alongside GRAMMY Award-winner Liz Rose that captures the other side of the what-could-have-been anthem.

Featuring gorgeous new harmonies that invoke a once-easy connection, plus an updated Pop-Country sound with tender guitars and subdued drums, the track perfectly expresses the numb feeling when a relationship ends – and the realization it was all your fault. With heavy hearts, the two emerging stars share a moment over what they once had, but ultimately find out you can’t turn back time.

Take a listen here.

9Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis today releases his highly anticipated new album, Bluebird Days. This week, Davis performed new song “Tucson Too Late” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! He also recently performed his current radio single, “Next Thing You Know” on NBC’s TODAY. He will also visit CBS’ The Talk on March 31 for a performance and interview about the release of his new album and recent milestones including his fifth career No. 1 at country radio, sold-out headlining dates across the US, and more.

Take a listen here.

10Theory of a Deadman

Rock band Theory Of A Deadman has released their new single “Two Of Us (Stuck),” the latest offering from their forthcoming studio album, Dinosaur, due out March 17th via Roadrunner Records. Evocative of the chart-topping Canadian band’s signature wit, “Two Of Us (Stuck)” takes a hard left from the refrain of the Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers classic “Just The Two Of Us” into a breezy piano-laden breakup bop, “Just the two of us…we couldn’t make it if we tried!” You can see them in person on March 7th at Brooklyn Bowl.

Take a listen here.

11Nickel Creek

Award-winning trio Nickel Creek’s new song, “Holding Pattern,” written by mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins, is out now.

Take a listen here.