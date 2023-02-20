Golfer joins LIV Golf after insisting he wouldn’t

Just a few weeks ago, professional golfer Brendan Steele was insistent that he was not interested and would not be joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. But apparently, that wasn’t exactly the truth.

Back in December, Brendan Steele was asked if he would be interested in leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf . And he was pretty bold in declaring that he was not interested in the Saudi-backed tour, even going as far as to tell LIV Golf players “don’t expect to come back and play on our tour.”

“I have not been approached. I think the way that it has mostly worked is that guys have gone and sought them out and told them they are interested,” Steele said, according to Fox News. “So it hasn’t really been any sort of a problem for me. But I don’t hold it against guys for doing it.”

But apparently, he changed his mind. Because this week, ESPN reported that Steele will in fact be joining LIV Golf along with Thomas Pieters and Danny Lee, who are also defecting to the Saudi-backed league.

Steele certainly isn’t the first player to change his mind and join LIV Golf, but he is certainly one of the clearest examples.

Fox News , ESPN

