A 63-year-old doctor who says he's biologically 43 starts his morning with a smoothie. Here's the recipe.

Dr. Mark Hyman, 63, is a longevity specialist who said he is biologically 20 years younger.

Hyman said this is in part down to his healthy morning routine, including a protein-packed smoothie.

Hyman's "healthy aging shake" contains berries, collagen, almond butter, and more.

Longevity expert Dr. Mark Hyman shared his morning routine with Insider, which includes a protein-packed smoothie.

Hyman is 63 but said his "biological age" is 43, in part thanks to the way he starts his days, he told Insider's Gabby Landsverk .

After strength-training for 30 minutes, Hyman whips up a smoothie that he calls a "healthy aging shake."

It's packed full of plant nutrients, healthy fats , and 48 grams of protein , which helps build and maintain muscle.

"As you get older, muscle mass is more important. It's a critical piece of healthy aging ," Hyman said.

Here is the recipe for the smoothie that Hyman shared on Instagram :

Berries

Collagen

Almond butter or nuts

Chia seeds

Hemp seeds

Zucchini

MCT oil

Unsweetened almond or macadamia milk

Hyman gets 48 grams of protein by adding whey protein to his shake, he told Landsverk.

Writing about his morning smoothie on Instagram , Hyman said that many smoothies are too high in sugar, which registered dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine previously explained to Insider .

"The seeds, almond butter, and MCT oil are a great source of healthy fats to keep you energized, full, and focused," Hyman wrote. "The collagen has gut-healing and anti-aging properties and I try to use vegetables like frozen zucchini or cauliflower to add some creaminess to my smoothie, instead of relying on bananas that are high in sugar."

Hyman mainly uses low-glycemic fruit like blueberries, which are rich in antioxidants and also delicious, Hyman wrote.

"This kind of smoothie will leave you feeling great all morning long," he said.

